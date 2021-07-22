USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006204 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000113 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

