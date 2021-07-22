Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 52,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Usio by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Usio by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

