Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.69.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $10.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.20. The company had a trading volume of 214,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

