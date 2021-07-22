Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,389,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

