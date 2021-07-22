Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.2% during the first quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $231,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 387,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 132,030 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. 74,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

