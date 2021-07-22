Utah Retirement Systems Sells 16,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 67,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,506,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

