Utah Retirement Systems Sells 20,500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $63,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 99,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $334.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

