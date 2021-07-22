Utah Retirement Systems Sells 34,900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $46,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after buying an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.80. 165,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

