Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,400 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Linde were worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

