Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $33,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $4,999,000. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Accenture by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $2,182,000. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Accenture by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.96. 7,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,770. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $317.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

