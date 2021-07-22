Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.14. 55,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,909. The stock has a market cap of $108.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

