Utrust (UTK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.92 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Utrust has a market cap of $83.38 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.