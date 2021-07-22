Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,148 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Utz Brands worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 91,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,814,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.04. 7,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Citigroup reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

