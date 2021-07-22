VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Trading Down 7.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on VAALCO Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17. The firm has a market cap of £107.17 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

