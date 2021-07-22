Vaccinex (VCNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/10/2021 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Vaccinex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/1/2021 – Vaccinex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. "

NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

