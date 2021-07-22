Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Vail Resorts worth $22,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $319.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

