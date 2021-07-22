Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

