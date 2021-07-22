Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

