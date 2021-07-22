Valero Energy (VLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VLO opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

