Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.63 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Validity has a total market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $159,193.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00007548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00251243 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,356,090 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,411 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

