Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

