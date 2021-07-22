Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 4.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.