ValueAct Holdings L.P. Invests $104.96 Million in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,962,000. Insight Enterprises makes up about 1.2% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 3.11% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $96.34. 446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,882. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.