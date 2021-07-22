ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 5,301,781 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,723,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301,781 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 18.4% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 1.05% of Citigroup worth $1,580,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.73. 485,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,777,716. The firm has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

