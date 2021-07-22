ValueAct Holdings L.P. Sells 6,465,328 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,584,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,465,328 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 18.0% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 5.43% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,542,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 26,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

