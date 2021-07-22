ValueAct Holdings L.P. Takes $46.45 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 221,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,445,000. TopBuild accounts for approximately 0.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 0.67% of TopBuild as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLD traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $195.76. 1,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.