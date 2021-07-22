Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $33,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 135,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $183.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $156.02 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.58.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

