Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.67% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,828,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $197.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.22. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $133.43 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.