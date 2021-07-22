Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 99,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.