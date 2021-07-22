Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.61% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $364,391,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after acquiring an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after acquiring an additional 288,565 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after acquiring an additional 287,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $18,641,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $108.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.