Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.81. 2,352,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,080,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter.

