Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $670,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $520,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $2.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of VXRT opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vaxart by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vaxart by 1,661.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 305,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

