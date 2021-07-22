Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Financial Survey

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vector Group and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 RLX Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vector Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.94%. RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.50%. Given RLX Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than Vector Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vector Group and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $2.00 billion 1.04 $92.94 million $0.91 14.91 RLX Technology $585.40 million 16.32 -$19.63 million N/A N/A

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vector Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vector Group and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 6.12% -21.88% 10.12% RLX Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vector Group beats RLX Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. In addition, it provides residential real estate brokerage, relocation, real estate sales and marketing, and title insurance services to real estate buyers and financial institutions; manages cooperative apartment buildings, condominium apartment buildings, and rental apartment buildings; and invests in, acquires, and owns real estate properties or projects, as well as develops land. Further, the company operates elliman.com, a website that enables consumers to search properties and access current market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

