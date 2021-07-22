Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.78% of Vectrus worth $36,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vectrus by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vectrus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Vectrus by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vectrus by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $528.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

