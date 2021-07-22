Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $323.87 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $329.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

