Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0394

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, Velas has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $83.60 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001307 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

