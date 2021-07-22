Veles Hits Market Capitalization of $72,217.19 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 34.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 101.1% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $72,217.19 and approximately $91.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,328.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,026.30 or 0.06267801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.52 or 0.01368803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00374050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00134431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.35 or 0.00619740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.88 or 0.00383182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00299331 BTC.

Veles Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,069 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

