Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 in the last ninety days. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.54.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

