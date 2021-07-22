Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Reaches $0.0011

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $23.72 million and $68,231.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00873342 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

