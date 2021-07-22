Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 51,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Veracyte worth $25,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 81.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 428,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 129.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 133,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $543,000.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

