Veracyte (VCYT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veracyte stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

