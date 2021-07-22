Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $38.18 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Verasity has a total market cap of $38.18 million and $4.59 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,035,041,048 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

