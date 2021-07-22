VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,089 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

