VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,440.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.53. The company had a trading volume of 549,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 9.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in VeriSign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

