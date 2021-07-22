VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Lessened by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,603 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of VeriSign worth $34,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 86.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 234,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 877,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,441,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in VeriSign by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign by 20.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.70, for a total transaction of $132,224.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares in the company, valued at $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,552 shares of company stock worth $5,229,909. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

