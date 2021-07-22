Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.23% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFIV. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

CFIV opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

