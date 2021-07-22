Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.66% of Tastemaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $18,102,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,688,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $10,228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $10,165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,561,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

