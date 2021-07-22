Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 13,542 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 287.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 188,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,673,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

