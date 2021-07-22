Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $83.06 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

