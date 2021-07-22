Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.