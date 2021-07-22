Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 165,100 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

